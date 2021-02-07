Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.04

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $42.12. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 932 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

About Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI)

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.