Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.69. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 20,249 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

