Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.36

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.69. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 20,249 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
