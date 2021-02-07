Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.84. Orocobre shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 85,224 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.39.

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

