Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.44. Twinlab Consolidated shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 6,081 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Twinlab Consolidated (OTCMKTS:TLCC)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife and Re-Body brands; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand, as well as joint support products under the Trigosamine brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Twinlab Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twinlab Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.