Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

