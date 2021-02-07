Day & Ennis LLC Buys 15,257 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,931,000 after purchasing an additional 470,109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

