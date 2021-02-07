MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

