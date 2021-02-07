USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

USAK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 315,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,842. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

