ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $15.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

