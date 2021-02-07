Bank of The West Purchases 414 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day moving average is $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

