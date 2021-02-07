Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

