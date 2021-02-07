Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

