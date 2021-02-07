Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $162,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

