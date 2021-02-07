Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

Teradata stock traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

