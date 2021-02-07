Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $293.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $293.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

