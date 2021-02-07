Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $3.00. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 82,359 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

