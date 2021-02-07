Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Lombard Medical shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 70,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

