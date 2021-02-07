Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.19 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,622. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

