PUBLISH Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $100,897.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.53 or 0.01114121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.17 or 0.06225890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032182 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

