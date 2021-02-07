ONOToken (ONOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $782.00

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $782.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.53 or 0.01114121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.17 or 0.06225890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032182 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.