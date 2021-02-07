TFG Advisers LLC Has $491,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

