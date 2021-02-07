Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$47.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

STN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,628. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$31.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.01.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

