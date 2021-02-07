ChartEx Price Up 57.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $439,946.39 and approximately $88,757.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00176968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00238890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

