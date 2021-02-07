Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Pfizer worth $718,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

