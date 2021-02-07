Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,712 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $550.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.29 and a 200 day moving average of $506.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,880 shares of company stock valued at $241,261,227. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.