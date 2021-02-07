Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.01 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 516,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

