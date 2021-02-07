Glenview Trust Co Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

