DCM Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $167.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,217. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.