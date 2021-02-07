Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.86 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

