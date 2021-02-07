DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. 8,017,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,700. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

