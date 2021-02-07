CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,271 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

