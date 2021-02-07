DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Lear comprises about 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 65,896 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.71. 620,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

