Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.