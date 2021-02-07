StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,793.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.