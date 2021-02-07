iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 2.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $314.54 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $315.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

