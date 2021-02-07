McCutchen Group LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

