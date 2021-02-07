Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.