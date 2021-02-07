Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

VBR stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

