Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

