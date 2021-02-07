Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NuVasive by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuVasive by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NuVasive stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

