Florin Court Capital LLP Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 69,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

