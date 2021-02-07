Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. The company had a trading volume of 383,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,413. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.