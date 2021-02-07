New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.49–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.45-0.49) EPS.

NEWR traded down $13.12 on Friday, hitting $67.65. 3,995,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,396. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

