Nebulas Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $21.36 million and $3.34 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,576,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,041,174 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

