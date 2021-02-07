VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.75 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $26.75 million and $10,944.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00175165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00239751 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00074005 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,608,965 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

