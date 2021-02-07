Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $226.65

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.65 and traded as high as $295.50. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $292.50, with a volume of 409,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £582.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.65.

In other news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73). Also, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

