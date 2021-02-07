TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.02

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.02 and traded as high as $35.82. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 8,131,794 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on FP shares. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.10 and a 200 day moving average of €33.02.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

