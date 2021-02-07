Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,557.12

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,557.12 and traded as high as $6,600.00. Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) shares last traded at $6,600.00, with a volume of 4,878 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £415.85 million and a P/E ratio of 44.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,341.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,557.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

In related news, insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total transaction of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

