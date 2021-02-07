Postmedia Network Canada (TSE:PNC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Postmedia Network Canada Corp (TSE:PNC.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.44. Postmedia Network Canada shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$134.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51.

Postmedia Network Canada Company Profile (TSE:PNC.A)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Postmedia Network Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postmedia Network Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.