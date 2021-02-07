RFG Advisory LLC Sells 539 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

